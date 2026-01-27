Want stylish footwear? Try kente sneakers

Ghanaian kente sneakers are making waves this winter season, giving a unique twist to traditional footwear. The colorful patterns and rich cultural heritage of these sneakers make them a stylish choice for those looking to add some flair to their winter wardrobe. With the right styling, you can wear these vibrant sneakers all season long without compromising on warmth or comfort. Here are five ways to style kente sneakers this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with neutral tones To let the vibrant colors of kente sneakers shine, pair them with neutral tones like black, white, or gray. This way, the attention remains on the sneakers while keeping the overall look balanced. A simple black coat or gray sweater can do wonders in making the sneakers stand out without overpowering them.

Tip 2 Layer with cozy accessories Adding cozy accessories like scarves and hats can amp up your winter look with kente sneakers. Go for accessories in complementary colors found in the sneaker's pattern. This not only keeps you warm but also ties your outfit together with a cohesive color scheme.

Tip 3 Mix patterns wisely Mixing patterns can be tricky but rewarding when styling kente sneakers. Stick to one other patterned item in your outfit, like a striped shirt or plaid pants, and keep the rest of your outfit simple and solid-colored. This way, you can create visual interest without clashing with the bold design of the sneakers.

Tip 4 Opt for tapered pants or jeans Tapered pants or jeans work best with kente sneakers as they highlight the shoe's design without hiding them under too much fabric. Go for slim-fit jeans or tailored trousers in neutral shades to keep your look streamlined and chic.