How to make soft and fluffy khaman at home?
What's the story
Khaman, a popular street breakfast from India, is a soft and fluffy snack made from fermented chickpea flour. With its vibrant yellow color and tangy taste, khaman is a favorite among many. Served with chutneys and garnished with coriander leaves, this dish is both delicious and nutritious. Its quick preparation time makes it an ideal choice for busy mornings or a light snack throughout the day.
#1
Ingredients for perfect khaman
To make perfect khaman, you need gram flour (besan), turmeric powder, baking soda, lemon juice, sugar, and salt.
These ingredients give khaman its characteristic texture and flavor.
The addition of turmeric gives it the bright yellow color, while lemon juice adds a tangy twist.
Baking soda helps make it fluffy by creating air pockets during steaming.
#2
Steaming technique for fluffy texture
The secret to fluffy khaman lies in the steaming technique.
After mixing the batter well, pour it into a greased plate or tray.
Steam it in a steamer for about 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center.
Do not oversteam, as it can make the khaman dry instead of soft and spongy.
#3
Serving suggestions with chutneys
Khaman tastes best when served hot with a side of green chutney or sweet tamarind chutney.
The spicy green chutney complements the savory notes of khaman, while the sweet tamarind chutney adds an extra layer of flavor contrast.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving to enhance its aroma.
#4
Nutritional benefits of khaman
Khaman is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients.
It is rich in protein, courtesy of gram flour, which is essential for muscle repair and growth.
It is also low in calories, making it a great option for those looking to control their weight without compromising on taste.