These porridge recipes are the ultimate comfort food
What's the story
Khichdi (porridge), the quintessential comfort food, is a simple yet nourishing dish that can be prepared in a jiffy. It is a staple in most Indian households and is loved for its versatility and ease of preparation. On rainy days, when you crave something warm and comforting, khichdi comes to the rescue. Here are five easy khichdi recipes to brighten up your rainy days.
Dish 1
Classic moong dal khichdi
Classic moong dal khichdi is the most basic of all. Made with split yellow moong dal and rice, it is light on the stomach and easy to digest.
Add turmeric, cumin seeds, and a pinch of asafoetida to make it more flavorful.
Cook it in water until both rice and dal are soft. Serve hot with ghee or yogurt for an extra touch of comfort.
Dish 2
Vegetable khichdi delight
For those who want a little more nutrition, vegetable khichdi is the way to go.
Just add chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans to your regular khichdi mix of rice and lentils.
The vegetables not only amp up the nutritional value but also make the dish colorful and appetizing.
The spices remain the same as the classic version, but you can add a little garam masala for an extra kick.
Dish 3
Spicy masoor dal khichdi
If you like your food on the spicier side, try masoor dal khichdi.
Use red lentils instead of yellow moong dal for this one. Add green chilies while cooking for heat.
This version has a deeper flavor profile due to its vibrant color and taste of red lentils.
Pair it with pickles or papadams for added texture.
Dish 4
Coconut-infused khichdi
Coconut-infused khichdi gives a South Indian twist to this beloved dish by adding grated coconut to the mix while cooking.
This adds a subtle sweetness that goes perfectly with the savory elements of the khichdi.
Use coconut milk instead of water if you want a creamier texture.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
Tip 1
Lemon ginger khichdi twist
Lemon ginger khichdi adds zestiness with lemon juice and ginger paste added towards the end of cooking time.
This gives a fresh aroma, along with warmth from ginger root. It complements well with other ingredients used in making this delightful meal.
Perfectly suited for gloomy weather outside your windowpane today!