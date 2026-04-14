Supercharge your mornings with sprouted lentils

Sprouted lentils make for an excellent breakfast option, packed with protein and fiber. They are easy to prepare and can be added to a number of dishes. By adding sprouted lentils to your breakfast, you can boost your energy levels and stay full for longer. Here are some tips to include sprouted lentils in your morning routine.

Tip 1 Choosing the right lentils Selecting the right type of lentil is crucial for sprouting. Green and brown lentils are commonly used, as they sprout well and have a mild flavor. Make sure to rinse them thoroughly before soaking them overnight in water. This process removes impurities and prepares them for sprouting.

Tip 2 Preparing sprouted lentils After soaking overnight, drain the water and place the lentils in a jar or sprouting tray with breathable covers. Rinse them twice a day with fresh water until small sprouts appear within two to three days. Once sprouted, store them in the refrigerator to maintain freshness.

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Tip 3 Incorporating lentils into breakfast dishes Sprouted lentils can be added to various breakfast dishes, such as salads, smoothies, or even as a topping on toast. They add texture and nutrition without overpowering other flavors. Mixing them with ingredients like avocado or yogurt can make a balanced meal rich in protein and healthy fats.

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