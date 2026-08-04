What are pinto beans?
What's the story
Kidney beans and pinto beans are two of the most popular legumes that are loaded with nutrients. Both are packed with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals, making them an important part of a healthy diet. However, they have their own unique nutritional profiles, which can affect your health differently. Let's take a look at the nutritional differences between kidney beans and pinto beans.
#1
Protein content comparison
Kidney beans have a higher protein content than pinto beans.
A cup of cooked kidney beans has about 15 grams of protein, while the same serving of pinto beans has about 12 grams.
This makes kidney beans a better option for those looking to up their protein intake through plant-based sources.
Protein is important for muscle repair and growth, as well as overall body function.
#2
Fiber levels in each bean
Both kidney and pinto beans are high in dietary fiber, which is essential for digestive health.
A cup of cooked kidney beans has roughly 13 grams of fiber, while pinto beans provide around 11 grams per cup.
The higher fiber content in kidney beans may help keep you fuller longer and promote regular bowel movements more efficiently than pinto beans.
#3
Vitamin and mineral content
Kidney and pinto beans are also rich in vitamins and minerals, such as iron, magnesium, potassium, and folate.
While both types of beans provide good amounts of these nutrients, kidney beans have slightly more iron than pinto ones.
Iron is essential for transporting oxygen in the blood and preventing anemia.
However, both types of beans make excellent sources of these essential nutrients.
Tip 1
Glycemic index considerations
The glycemic index (GI) indicates how quickly foods raise blood sugar levels after consumption.
Pinto beans have a lower GI than kidney ones, which means they may cause a slower increase in blood sugar levels after eating.
This makes pinto beans a better option for those managing diabetes or looking to stabilize their blood sugar levels more effectively with diet choices.