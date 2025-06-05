Why kigelia extract is trending in skincare
What's the story
Kigelia fruit extract, obtained from the African native sausage tree, has become a hot favorite for its benefits in skincare.
From its unique properties, this extract can help you get that youthful skin glow.
The fruit's compounds are said to have different benefits that could improve your skin health and appearance.
Here's all you need to know about how kigelia fruit extract can be your skincare bestie.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant properties of Kigelia
Kigelia fruit extract is loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for protecting the skin from oxidative stress due to free radicals.
The antioxidants help neutralize the harmful molecules that can contribute to premature aging and skin damage.
By adding products with kigelia extract into your skincare routine, you may be able to support your skin's natural defense mechanisms and keep it looking youthful.
Inflammation reduction
Anti-inflammatory benefits
Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, kigelia fruit extract works wonders for irritated/inflamed skin.
It may reduce redness and swelling caused by other skin conditions, providing relief and a calmer complexion.
Daily use of products with this extract may improve the overall tone and texture of the skin by minimizing inflammation.
Firming benefits
Potential firming effects
Kigelia fruit extract is often touted for its potential firming effects on the skin.
Some studies suggest that it may help improve elasticity and firmness by supporting collagen production.
This could result in tighter-looking skin over time, making it an appealing option for those seeking non-invasive ways to enhance their facial contours without resorting to more drastic measures.
Hydration boost
Moisturizing qualities of kigelia extract
Apart from other benefits, kigelia fruit extract is also known for its moisturizing properties.
It retains moisture in the skin layers, thus preventing it from getting dry and flaky. This keeps it hydrated all day long.
Adding this ingredient to your daily routine may help you have a smoother-looking skin.
It provides better suppleness due to improved moisture-retaining capacity offered by this natural plant source.