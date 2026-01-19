Kisan vikas patra v/s NSC: Understanding key differences

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) are two popular savings schemes in India. Both of them provide a safe investment option for those looking to grow their money over time. However, they differ in terms of returns, maturity period, and other features. Here's a look at the key differences between KVP and NSC to help you make an informed investment choice.

#1 Understanding Kisan Vikas Patra Kisan Vikas Patra is a savings scheme that doubles the investment amount in a fixed period. Currently, the maturity period is around 124 months (10 years and four months). The scheme allows investors to deposit a minimum of ₹1,000 with no upper limit. KVP can be purchased from post offices across India and offers a simple way to double one's money.

#2 National Savings Certificate explained The National Savings Certificate is a fixed-income investment scheme that provides guaranteed returns over a specific period. It comes in two variants: NSC VIII Issue and NSC IX Issue, with maturity periods of five years and ten years, respectively. The minimum investment is ₹1,000 with no maximum limit. Unlike KVP, NSC does not double the investment but offers attractive interest rates.

#3 Interest rates comparison The interest rate for Kisan Vikas Patra is currently pegged at around 7.5% per annum, which is compounded every quarter. This means that the principal amount doubles in the given time frame. For National Savings Certificate, the interest rate is around 7% per annum, compounded semi-annually. While both offer competitive rates, KVP's structure ensures that the money doubles by maturity.

