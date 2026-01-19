For something quirky, try kiwi-lemongrass combo

Kiwi and lemongrass are two ingredients that can elevate your culinary experience with their unique flavors. While kiwi lends a sweet and tangy profile, lemongrass adds a refreshing, citrusy note. Together, they make a delightful combination that can be used in various dishes. Here are five ways to use kiwi and lemongrass together, each offering a different taste sensation for you to explore.

Smoothie Kiwi lemongrass smoothie delight A kiwi lemongrass smoothie is a refreshing way to start your day. Blend peeled kiwis with fresh lemongrass stalks for an invigorating drink. Add some coconut water or almond milk for creaminess. This smoothie not only tastes great but also offers vitamin C from the kiwi and antioxidants from the lemongrass.

Salad Tropical Kiwi Lemongrass Salad A tropical salad with kiwi and lemongrass is a perfect light meal option. Toss sliced kiwis with mixed greens, cucumber slices, and a few chopped lemongrass leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice for an extra zing. This salad is ideal for warm weather or as a palate cleanser between courses.

Sorbet Zesty Kiwi Lemongrass Sorbet For dessert lovers, zesty kiwi lemongrass sorbet makes an ideal choice. Puree ripe kiwis with sugar syrup infused with lemongrass before freezing the mixture into sorbet form. The result is a cool treat that balances sweetness from the fruit and tartness from the citrus notes of the lemongrass.

Infused water Kiwi lemongrass infused water Infused water is an easy way to enjoy the flavors of kiwi and lemongrass throughout the day without any added sugars or calories. Simply slice some fresh kiwis and add them along with bruised stalks of lemongrass into a pitcher of cold water overnight in the refrigerator. The next day, you'll have a subtly flavored drink that's both hydrating and refreshing.