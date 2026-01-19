For something quirky, try kiwi-lemongrass combo
What's the story
Kiwi and lemongrass are two ingredients that can elevate your culinary experience with their unique flavors. While kiwi lends a sweet and tangy profile, lemongrass adds a refreshing, citrusy note. Together, they make a delightful combination that can be used in various dishes. Here are five ways to use kiwi and lemongrass together, each offering a different taste sensation for you to explore.
Smoothie
Kiwi lemongrass smoothie delight
A kiwi lemongrass smoothie is a refreshing way to start your day. Blend peeled kiwis with fresh lemongrass stalks for an invigorating drink. Add some coconut water or almond milk for creaminess. This smoothie not only tastes great but also offers vitamin C from the kiwi and antioxidants from the lemongrass.
Salad
Tropical Kiwi Lemongrass Salad
A tropical salad with kiwi and lemongrass is a perfect light meal option. Toss sliced kiwis with mixed greens, cucumber slices, and a few chopped lemongrass leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice for an extra zing. This salad is ideal for warm weather or as a palate cleanser between courses.
Sorbet
Zesty Kiwi Lemongrass Sorbet
For dessert lovers, zesty kiwi lemongrass sorbet makes an ideal choice. Puree ripe kiwis with sugar syrup infused with lemongrass before freezing the mixture into sorbet form. The result is a cool treat that balances sweetness from the fruit and tartness from the citrus notes of the lemongrass.
Infused water
Kiwi lemongrass infused water
Infused water is an easy way to enjoy the flavors of kiwi and lemongrass throughout the day without any added sugars or calories. Simply slice some fresh kiwis and add them along with bruised stalks of lemongrass into a pitcher of cold water overnight in the refrigerator. The next day, you'll have a subtly flavored drink that's both hydrating and refreshing.
Sauce
Savory Kiwi Lemongrass Sauce
A savory sauce made from blended kiwis mixed with minced lemongrass can add depth to grilled vegetables or tofu dishes. Simmer these ingredients together until thickened slightly, then use as a topping over your favorite savory meals. This creates an unexpected yet delightful contrast between sweet fruitiness and aromatic herbaceousness.