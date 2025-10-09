Kiwi v/s orange: Comparing their nutrition

Kiwi and orange are two of the most popular fruits, both of which are known for their unique nutritional profiles. While both fruits are packed with vitamins and minerals, they also provide different health benefits. Knowing the nutritional differences between kiwi and orange can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the key nutrients in these fruits and what they can do for your health.

#1 Vitamin C content comparison Both kiwi and orange are famous for their vitamin C content. Kiwi has more vitamin C per 100 grams than orange, delivering about 93 mg compared to orange's 53 mg. Vitamin C is essential for immune function and skin health. Eating either fruit can help you meet your daily vitamin C requirements, but kiwi gives you a bit more bang for your buck.

#2 Fiber levels in each fruit Fiber is essential for digestive health, and both kiwi and orange deliver a good amount of it. A 100-gram serving of kiwi has about three grams of fiber, while the same serving of orange has about two grams. Fiber helps keep bowel movements regular and can help you feel full after meals. If you want to up your fiber intake, both fruits make great additions to your diet.

#3 Sugar content analysis When it comes to sugar content, oranges are a little sweeter than kiwis. A 100-gram serving of orange has about nine grams of sugar, whereas a kiwi has roughly eight grams. While both fruits have natural sugars that provide energy, those watching their sugar intake should keep this difference in mind when adding these fruits to their diet.

#4 Caloric value insights Caloric value is another factor to consider when choosing between kiwi and orange. Kiwi has about 61 calories per 100 grams, while orange has roughly 47 calories for the same serving size. If you're watching your calorie intake but still want to eat healthy snacks or desserts, oranges may be a better option owing to their lower caloric value.