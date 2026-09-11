Kiwi v/s orange: Which fruit has more vitamin C?
What's the story
Kiwi and orange are two of the most popular fruits known for their vitamin C content. While both are healthy, they have their own nutritional profiles that can be compared. This article takes a look at the vitamin C content in kiwi and orange, and how they can contribute to your daily intake. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices.
#1
Vitamin C content in kiwi
Kiwi is known for its high vitamin C content.
A medium-sized kiwi can provide around 71 mg of vitamin C, which is roughly 79% of the daily recommended intake for adults.
The fruit also has other nutrients, such as vitamin K and potassium, making it a great addition to a balanced diet.
Its unique combination of vitamins makes it an excellent choice for boosting immunity.
#2
Vitamin C content in orange
Oranges are also famous for their vitamin C content.
A medium orange offers approximately 70 mg of vitamin C, which is about 78% of the daily recommended intake for adults.
Apart from being rich in vitamin C, oranges also provide fiber, folate, and other nutrients that help in digestion and overall health.
Their sweet flavor makes them a popular choice among those looking for a healthy snack.
#3
Other nutritional benefits of kiwi
Apart from being rich in vitamin C, kiwis also offer other health benefits.
They are high in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and gut health.
Kiwi is also rich in antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good for eye health.
The presence of these nutrients makes kiwi an ideal choice for anyone looking to improve their overall well-being.
#4
Other nutritional benefits of orange
Oranges are also a great source of dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check.
They also contain several B vitamins, such as thiamine and folate, that help with energy production and cell function.
The hydration they provide, owing to their high water content, is an added benefit of including oranges in your diet.