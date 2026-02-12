How to style knit berets

Knit berets are the perfect accessory to give your winter outfits a stylish twist. They are versatile, warm, and can be paired with a number of looks to give you a chic and cozy vibe. Be it a casual day out or a formal occasion, knit berets can amp up your style game without compromising on comfort. Here are five ways to wear knit berets this winter.

#1 Pair with a classic trench coat A classic trench coat and a knit beret make for an elegant combination. The structured silhouette of the trench complements the soft texture of the beret, giving you a balanced look. Stick to neutral colors like beige or black for the coat and beret, so that they go with anything else in your wardrobe. This combo is perfect for both office and casual outings.

#2 Combine with oversized sweaters Oversized sweaters are a winter staple, and when paired with a knit beret, they make for the coziest yet stylish look. The volume of the sweater is balanced by the fitted nature of the beret, giving you a harmonious appearance. Go for contrasting colors to make the beret pop, or stick to monochrome for a more understated look.

#3 Style with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans give you a flattering silhouette that goes perfectly with knit berets. Tuck in your top or opt for cropped sweaters to highlight your waistline while wearing this combination. The casual vibe of high-waisted jeans goes perfectly with the chicness of a knit beret, making it an ideal choice for weekend brunches or shopping trips.

#4 Match with midi skirts Midi skirts lend an air of sophistication when teamed with knit berets in winter. Go for flowy fabrics like chiffon or silk blends in solid colors or subtle prints that go with your headwear choice. This combination is ideal for semi-formal events where you want to stay warm yet stylishly put-together.