Busy day? These knotted hairstyles save time

Knotted hairstyles are a timeless and versatile choice, perfect for any occasion. They lend an air of sophistication and can be easily achieved with minimal effort. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, mastering the art of knotted hairstyles can elevate your look instantly. Here are five elegant knotted hairstyles that are simple yet classy, giving you the perfect style for any occasion.

Low knot Classic low knot The classic low knot is an all-time favorite for its simplicity and elegance. To achieve this look, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a loose knot. Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band. This hairstyle works best with medium to long hair and is perfect for both professional settings and evening events.

High bun High twisted bun The high twisted bun is a chic option that adds height and sophistication to your look. Start by pulling your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head. Twist the ponytail around itself to form a bun, securing it with pins or an elastic band. This style is ideal for keeping hair off your face while making a statement.

Advertisement

Side braid Side knot braid The side knot braid adds a fun twist to traditional braiding techniques. Part your hair on one side, then braid it loosely from the front towards the back of your head. Once you reach the end, tie it off with an elastic band and wrap part of the braid around itself to create a side knot effect.

Advertisement

Double pigtails Double knotted pigtails Double knotted pigtails lend an adorable yet classy vibe that's perfect for casual outings or playful events. Divide your hair into two sections, tying each one into separate low knots at either side of your head. Secure them with bands or pins as needed, adjusting tightness according to preference.