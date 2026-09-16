Kohlrabi brings a crunchy twist to these dishes
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is taking the culinary world by storm with its unique flavor and texture. Often overshadowed by more popular veggies, kohlrabi is now being celebrated for its ability to elevate dishes in unexpected ways. From salads to stir-fries, this humble vegetable is proving that it has much more to offer than meets the eye. Here are five innovative ways kohlrabi is transforming traditional recipes.
Dish 1
Kohlrabi slaw with a twist
Kohlrabi slaw is a refreshing take on the classic coleslaw. Grated kohlrabi adds a crunchy texture and mild sweetness that pairs well with tangy dressings.
This slaw can be enhanced with ingredients like apples or carrots for added flavor and color.
The versatility of kohlrabi makes it an excellent base for creative slaw variations that can accompany any meal.
Dish 2
Stir-fried kohlrabi noodles
Replacing traditional noodles with spiralized kohlrabi creates a low-carb alternative that is just as satisfying.
Stir-fried with vegetables and a savory sauce, kohlrabi noodles soak up flavors beautifully while maintaining their crispness.
This dish not only caters to health-conscious diners but also showcases the adaptability of kohlrabi in Asian-inspired cuisine.
Dish 3
Creamy kohlrabi soup
Blending kohlrabi into a creamy soup gives you a comforting dish that's perfect for chilly days.
The natural creaminess of cooked kohlrabi makes it an ideal base for soups without the need for dairy.
Adding herbs like thyme or dill elevates the flavor profile, making this soup both nourishing and delicious.
Dish 4
Kohlrabi chips as a snack alternative
Baked or fried, kohlrabi chips make an excellent alternative to potato chips.
Thinly sliced and seasoned with spices like paprika or garlic powder, these chips provide a satisfying crunch without the extra calories of traditional snacks.
They are perfect for dipping into hummus or guacamole, offering a healthier snacking option.
Dish 5
Grilled kohlrabi steaks
Grilling thick slices of kohlrabi gives you a smoky flavor that goes well with many sides.
Brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with salt and pepper before grilling, you get tender steaks with charred edges.
These steaks are flavorful enough to be the star of any meal, giving you a unique twist on the usual grilled vegetables.