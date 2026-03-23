What everyone gets wrong about lactose intolerance

Lactose intolerance is a common digestive problem where the body is unable to digest lactose, a sugar present in milk and dairy products. It is often confused with a milk allergy, which is different. Knowing the myths and facts about lactose intolerance can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we debunk some common myths about lactose intolerance and provide insights into managing this condition effectively.

#1 Myth: Lactose intolerance is rare Many believe that lactose intolerance is rare, but it is actually quite common. Approximately two-thirds of the global population has some degree of lactose malabsorption. The prevalence varies by ethnicity, being particularly common among people of East Asian descent, where it can affect up to 90% of individuals. Understanding its commonality helps in recognizing it as a widespread dietary issue rather than an unusual condition.

#2 Myth: All dairy products are off-limits A common misconception is that all dairy products have to be avoided by those who are lactose intolerant. However, many people can still enjoy certain dairy items without any discomfort. Hard cheeses like cheddar and yogurt have lower levels of lactose than milk and may be tolerated better. Lactose-free milk alternatives also provide options for those looking to maintain calcium intake without the discomfort.

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#3 Myth: Lactose intolerance worsens with age Another myth is that lactose intolerance develops or worsens with age. In reality, most people are born with the ability to digest lactose, which diminishes over time as they grow older and their bodies produce less lactase enzyme. For some, symptoms may appear later in life due to changes in gut health or diet but aren't necessarily a sign of worsening intolerance.

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#4 Myth: Symptoms are always severe Many assume that if you're lactose intolerant, you'll have severe symptoms every time you consume dairy. However, the severity of symptoms can differ widely among individuals and even from one episode to another in the same person. Some may experience mild bloating or gas after consuming small amounts of dairy, while others might have more pronounced reactions even with trace amounts.