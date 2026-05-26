5 celebrity layering ideas for daily outfits

Layering is a versatile styling technique that can elevate any outfit, and Indian celebrities are the best at it. They give us a glimpse of how to layer clothes in the most fashionable way for different occasions. From casual outings to formal events, these stars have mastered the art of layering. Here is how you can incorporate their styles into your wardrobe.

#1 Neha Dhupia's casual chic look Neha Dhupia's casual chic look is all about comfort and style. She often pairs oversized jackets with simple tees and jeans. This combination not only adds a touch of sophistication but also keeps it easy-going. To achieve this look, opt for neutral colors that go with everything. Add some statement accessories to amp up the outfit without overpowering it.

#2 Deepika Padukone's formal flair Deepika Padukone nails formal layering like no other. She often opts for tailored blazers over elegant dresses or tops, giving an instant polished look. The key to her style is balancing structured pieces with softer fabrics. Stick to monochrome palettes or subtle patterns for a cohesive look that screams elegance.

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#3 Shraddha Kapoor's bohemian vibes Shraddha Kapoor's bohemian vibes are all about free-spirited layering techniques. She loves to wear long cardigans over flowy maxi dresses or skirts, creating an effortlessly stylish silhouette. To replicate this vibe, go for earthy tones and natural fabrics like cotton or linen. Layering scarves can also add texture and depth to the outfit.

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#4 Alia Bhatt's sporty edge Alia Bhatt adds a sporty edge to her outfits with hoodies and sweatshirts layered over casual tops and bottoms. This look is perfect for those who want to be comfortable, yet stylish on the go. Choose vibrant colors or graphic prints to add an element of fun while keeping it sporty.