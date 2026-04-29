Want to learn new words? Try these Sanskrit verbs 

Sanskrit, the ancient language of India, is famous for its rich vocabulary and precise expressions. Learning verbs in Sanskrit can help you understand the structure and beauty of the language. Here are five essential verbs that are commonly used in Sanskrit literature and conversations. They will help you get a hang of the language's grammatical framework and enhance your communication skills.

Existence To be: asti (Asti) The verb asti (asti) translates to "to be" or "exists." It is one of the most fundamental verbs in Sanskrit, used to denote existence or presence. This verb forms the basis of many sentences and is essential for understanding simple statements about being or existence.

Action To do: kroti (Karoti) Another important verb in Sanskrit is kroti (karoti), which means to do or to perform. This verb is used extensively to express actions or activities. It is essential for forming sentences that describe what someone is doing or what actions are being taken.

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Communication To speak: vdti (vadati) The verb vdti (vadati) translates to to speak or to say. This verb is essential for communication in Sanskrit, as it helps convey thoughts, ideas, and dialogues. It is commonly used in both written texts and spoken conversations.

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Movement To go: gcchti (Gacchati) Gcchti (gacchati) means to go or to move. This verb is essential for describing movement from one place to another. It is commonly used when talking about travel, journey, or any kind of physical transition.