Lemon v/s lime: Which juice has more vitamin C?

Lemon and lime juices are two of the most popular citrus juices used in cooking and drinks. Both are known for their tangy flavors and health benefits. While they may appear similar, they have different nutritional profiles, which can affect your health. In this article, we will take a look at the nutritional differences between lemon and lime juices, so you can make informed dietary choices.

#1 Vitamin C content comparison Lemons and limes are both excellent sources of vitamin C, an essential nutrient that supports the immune system. However, limes tend to have a slight edge with around 30% more vitamin C per 100 grams than lemons. This difference can be significant if you are relying on these juices to meet your daily vitamin C requirements. Both fruits provide ample amounts to help meet your nutritional needs.

#2 Caloric value analysis When it comes to caloric content, lemons and limes are both low-calorie options. Lemon juice has about 22 calories per 100 grams, while lime juice has about 20 calories for the same amount. The difference is negligible, but it may be worth considering if you are keeping a close eye on your calorie intake as part of a weight management plan.

Advertisement

#3 Acidic nature insights Both lemon and lime juices are known for their acidity, largely due to citric acid content. Lemons have a slightly higher acidity level than limes, making them taste tangier in some recipes. The acidity of these juices not only adds flavor but also helps in preserving food items by inhibiting the growth of bacteria.

Advertisement