Refresh your home's look by remodeling the lintel

Lintels are an important structural element in any home, but they can also be a canvas for creativity. By adding decorative touches to lintels, you can amp up the character and charm of your space. Be it a rustic or modern aesthetic you prefer, there are plenty of ways to make these architectural features stand out. Here are some practical tips to spruce up your home's lintels.

Tip 1 Use of natural wood Natural wood is a timeless choice that adds warmth and texture to any room. Using reclaimed wood for lintel decoration can give your home a rustic feel while being eco-friendly. The grain patterns and imperfections of reclaimed wood add character, making each piece unique. This option works well in living rooms or kitchens where natural materials are prominent.

Tip 2 Incorporate metal accents Metal accents can add an industrial edge to your lintel designs. Using materials like iron or steel, you can create sleek lines and modern silhouettes that contrast beautifully with softer elements in the room. Metal brackets or decorative strips can enhance the structural integrity of the lintel while adding visual interest.

Tip 3 Paint for a pop of color A fresh coat of paint is an easy way to add color and personality to your lintels. Choose bold hues for a statement look or softer tones for subtle elegance. Painting the lintel in a contrasting color from the surrounding walls makes it stand out as an architectural feature rather than just a support beam.

Tip 4 Add decorative molding Decorative molding is another way to amp up the elegance of your lintels. Crown molding, in particular, can add a touch of sophistication by adding depth and dimension. Available in various styles from classic to contemporary, moldings can be customized according to your home's interior design theme.