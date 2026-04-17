A glimpse into Lisbon's architectural marvels

Lisbon , Portugal's capital, is a treasure trove of architectural wonders. The city is a beautiful blend of history and modernity, with buildings that tell stories of different eras. From the intricate designs of Manueline architecture to the sleek lines of contemporary structures, Lisbon has something for every architecture lover. Here are five must-visit buildings that showcase the city's rich architectural heritage and diversity.

#1 Jeronimos Monastery: A Manueline masterpiece Jeronimos Monastery is a prime example of Manueline architecture, a Portuguese late-Gothic style. Built in the late 15th century, the monastery is famous for its elaborate carvings and maritime motifs. It was built to commemorate Vasco da Gama's voyage to India and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Visitors can admire its detailed facades and tranquil cloisters, which reflect Portugal's Age of Discoveries.

#2 Belem Tower: A symbol of exploration Another UNESCO World Heritage site, Belem Tower is an iconic symbol of Portugal's maritime history. Built in the early 16th century as a defensive structure on the Tagus River, the tower showcases a blend of Gothic and Manueline styles. Its ornate stonework features elements like battlements, watchtowers, and more, making it a perfect example of the era's military architecture. The tower offers stunning views of the river.

Advertisement

#3 Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation: Modernist elegance The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation building is a perfect example of modernist architecture in Lisbon. Designed by architect Alberto Pessoa in the mid-20th century, it features clean lines and functional spaces. The foundation houses an impressive art collection and is surrounded by beautiful gardens, which provide a peaceful retreat from the bustling city. Its design emphasizes simplicity and harmony with nature.

Advertisement

#4 Eduardo VII Park: A green architectural gem Eduardo VII Park not only offers panoramic views over Lisbon but also showcases modern landscape architecture. Designed by landscape architect Goncalo Ribeiro Telles in the 1930s, this park features geometric patterns created by hedges and flowerbeds. It makes for an ideal spot for leisurely walks or picnics while enjoying breathtaking vistas over the cityscape below.