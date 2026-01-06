You must visit these riverside towns in Lithuania

Lithuania, with its rich history and stunning landscapes, is home to several lesser-known riverside towns that are worth exploring. These towns offer a glimpse into the country's past and present, with their unique architecture, cultural heritage, and natural beauty. While Vilnius and Kaunas may steal the limelight, these hidden gems give an authentic Lithuanian experience away from the usual touristy places. Here are some of these enchanting towns you should visit.

Trakai The charm of Trakai Trakai is famous for its beautiful island castle, situated on Lake Galve. The town is a perfect blend of history and nature, with wooden houses lining the streets and lush greenery all around. One can explore the castle museum or take a boat ride on the lake. Trakai's multicultural past is reflected in its diverse cuisine, making it a must-visit for history and food lovers alike.

Anyksciai Discovering Anyksciai Situated on the banks of the River Sventoji, Anyksciai is a beautiful town with stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. It is home to several attractions, such as the tallest church in Lithuania and the unique wooden sculpture park. Visitors can also explore nearby forests and hills for hiking trails or enjoy local festivals celebrating traditional music and dance.

Siauliai Exploring Siauliai Siauliai is best known for its cultural landmark, a site dotted with thousands of crosses from across the world. The town itself has several museums, including one dedicated to the photography of Antanas Sutkus. The city's central park provides a peaceful retreat, while its vibrant arts scene keeps it lively all year round.