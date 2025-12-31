You must visit these charming walled towns in Lithuania

Lithuania is home to some of the most fascinating walled towns that give a peek into the country's rich history. These towns, which were once important for defense, now serve as a window into the past. With their cobbled streets and historic buildings, they make for an ideal spot for history buffs. Exploring these towns can be an enriching experience for anyone interested in Lithuania's heritage.

#1 Vilnius: The capital's historic heart Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, has a well-preserved Old Town that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The town is dotted with medieval architecture, baroque churches, and narrow streets that take you back in time. The city wall, which is partially intact, gives an insight into its defensive significance. Tourists can visit landmarks such as Gediminas Tower and Cathedral Square while soaking in the historical ambiance.

#2 Kaunas: A blend of history and culture Kaunas is famous for its interwar architecture and vibrant cultural scene. The Old Town is home to cobblestone streets and historical buildings that tell the story of Lithuania's past. The Kaunas Castle is a major attraction, giving breathtaking views from its tower. The town also hosts various festivals throughout the year, making it an ideal destination for those looking to experience Lithuania's cultural heritage.

#3 Trakai: A picturesque lakeside town Trakai is famous for its beautiful lakeside setting and the iconic Trakai Island Castle. The town is surrounded by water on all sides, making it a picturesque spot to explore on foot or by bike. The castle gives a glimpse into medieval life with its exhibits and guided tours. Visitors can also enjoy boat rides on Lake Galve or try traditional Karaim cuisine at local eateries.