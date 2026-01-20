Loan foreclosure: Any idea what this is?

Loan foreclosure is a term that is often thrown around but rarely understood, particularly in the context of India. It refers to the early repayment of a loan, which can either be beneficial or detrimental depending on the circumstances. Knowing how it works can help borrowers make informed decisions and avoid unnecessary financial pitfalls. Here are five key insights into loan foreclosure in India.

Concept Understanding loan foreclosure Loan foreclosure means paying off a loan before its term ends. In India, this is common with home and personal loans. Borrowers may opt for foreclosure to save on interest or get out of debt early. However, it comes with its own costs and implications that need to be understood well.

Credit score Impact on credit score Foreclosing a loan can affect your credit score. While paying off debt early may seem good, it can also indicate to lenders that you are not committed to long-term borrowing. This could lower your score by a few points temporarily, but generally, the impact is minor compared to missed payments or defaults.

Penalties Prepayment penalties explained Many lenders in India impose prepayment penalties on early loan closures. These are fees charged for paying off loans before the agreed time. The penalties vary by lender and loan type, usually falling between 1% to 5% of the outstanding amount. It's crucial to check these terms before opting for foreclosure, as they can significantly impact the overall cost of the loan.

Advantages Benefits of early repayment Paying off loans early can save a lot on interest payments over time. For instance, with home loans, which usually have long tenures and high interest rates, prepaying even a small amount can lead to considerable savings. This is especially true in the initial years when interest components are higher than principal ones.