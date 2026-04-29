Loquat v/s starfruit: Which has more potassium?

Loquats and starfruits are two exotic fruits that are not just delicious but also packed with nutrition. While loquats are sweet and tangy, starfruits have a unique shape and a mild flavor. Both fruits are rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to any diet. Let us take a look at the nutritional profiles of these fruits and see what makes them special.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Loquats are a great source of vitamin A, which is essential for good eyesight and skin health. They also provide vitamin C, which boosts the immune system. Starfruits, on the other hand, are packed with vitamin C but have less vitamin A than loquats. However, they provide antioxidants that help protect the body from free radicals.

#2 Fiber content analysis Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, and both loquats and starfruits offer it. Loquats provide around one and a half grams of fiber per 100 grams, which helps with digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check. Starfruits provide a little less fiber, but are still helpful in keeping your digestive system healthy.

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#3 Caloric value insights When it comes to caloric intake, loquats are a low-calorie option with around 47 calories per 100 grams. This makes them an excellent choice for those looking to manage their weight without compromising on nutrition. Starfruits are also low-calorie, with around 31 calories per 100 grams, making them another great option for calorie-conscious people.

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