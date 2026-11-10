5 tasty dishes using lotus root
What's the story
Lotus root, a versatile ingredient, is widely used in various cuisines around the world. Known for its crunchy texture and unique flavor, it can be prepared in several ways to create delicious dishes. Here are five must-try recipes that highlight the culinary potential of lotus root. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this intriguing vegetable, showcasing its adaptability and appeal in the kitchen.
Dish 1
Stir-fried lotus root with vegetables
Stir-fried lotus root with vegetables is a quick and easy dish that brings out the natural crunchiness of the lotus root.
Sliced thinly, the lotus root is stir-fried with bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in a light soy sauce.
This dish not only retains the nutrients of the vegetables but also adds a subtle flavor that complements the lotus root's earthiness.
Dish 2
Spicy lotus root chips
For those who love snacking on something crunchy and spicy, spicy lotus root chips are just the thing.
Thinly sliced lotus roots are seasoned with chili powder and salt, before being fried until crisp.
These chips make for an excellent alternative to regular potato chips and can be served as an appetizer or enjoyed on their own.
Dish 3
Lotus root soup with mushrooms
Lotus root soup with mushrooms is a comforting dish that combines the delicate flavors of lotus root and mushrooms.
The soup is simmered with ginger, garlic, and soy sauce to enhance its taste.
This warm bowl is perfect for cooler days and provides a soothing experience while delivering the health benefits of both lotus root and mushrooms.
Dish 4
Braised lotus root in soy sauce
Braised lotus root in soy sauce is a flavorful way to enjoy this vegetable's natural sweetness.
The thick slices are cooked slowly in soy sauce, sugar, ginger, and star anise until tender.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles, making it a hearty meal option for any time of the day.
Dish 5
Pickled lotus root slices
Pickled lotus root slices provide a tangy twist to this versatile ingredient.
The slices are pickled in vinegar with sugar, salt, and spices, such as cinnamon sticks or cloves, for added depth of flavor.
These pickles can be used as toppings on salads or sandwiches or eaten alone as a refreshing snack option.