Winged beans: 5 must-try recipes

African winged beans are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can elevate a number of savory dishes. Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, these beans are a great addition to any meal. They can be used in different ways to enhance flavor and texture. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the unique qualities of African winged beans, offering delicious options for those looking to try something new.

Dish 1 Stir-fried winged bean delight Stir-frying African winged beans with garlic and soy sauce makes for a quick, flavorful dish. The beans retain their crunch while absorbing the flavors of the sauce. Adding bell peppers and carrots can add color and nutrition to the mix. This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles, making it an ideal choice for a weeknight dinner.

Dish 2 Creamy winged bean soup A creamy soup made from blended African winged beans is both comforting and nutritious. Start by simmering the beans with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until tender. Blend until smooth, then add coconut milk for creaminess. Season with salt, pepper, and lime juice for added zest. This soup is perfect as an appetizer or light meal on its own.

Dish 3 Roasted winged bean salad Roasting African winged beans brings out their natural sweetness while adding depth to salads. Toss roasted beans with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and arugula leaves for freshness. Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar over the top before serving. This salad makes for a refreshing side dish or can be enjoyed as a main course during warmer months.

Dish 4 Spicy winged bean curry A spicy curry with African winged beans is perfect for those who love bold flavors. Start by sauteing onions, ginger, and garlic in oil till fragrant. Add tomatoes, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powder for heat. Stir in cooked beans and simmer till everything is well combined. Serve hot with rice or flatbread.