When in Nepal, you must try these snacks

Nepal has a rich culinary heritage, and its street snacks are a testament to that. Among them, aloo dum is a favorite. Aloo dum is a spicy potato dish that is often enjoyed with various accompaniments. It is not just delicious, but also gives a glimpse of the diverse flavors that Nepali cuisine has to offer. Here are some must-try Nepali street snacks featuring aloo dum.

Snack 1 Aloo dum with puri Aloo dum served with puri is a classic combination you can find at many street stalls in Nepal. The soft, puffed puris complement the spicy and flavorful aloo dum perfectly. This combination makes for a satisfying meal or snack option for anyone looking for something quick yet delicious. The puris are usually freshly made and add an extra texture to the dish.

Snack 2 Aloo dum chatpate Chatpate is another popular street snack that combines aloo dum with other ingredients like puffed rice, chickpeas, onions, and spices. This mixture creates a tangy and spicy flavor profile that is loved by many locals and tourists alike. Aloo dum chatpate is usually served in small bowls or cups, making it easy to eat on the go.

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Snack 3 Aloo dum with sel roti Sel roti, a traditional Nepali rice-based doughnut-like snack, is often paired with aloo dum for an interesting flavor combination. The sweetness of the sel roti balances the spiciness of the aloo dum, making for a harmonious blend of flavors in every bite. This combination can be found at various street vendors across Nepal.

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