Don't toss beet greens! Try these recipes instead
What's the story
Often ignored, beet greens are a powerhouse of nutrients and can make a delicious addition to your meals. The leafy tops of beets are loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals such as calcium and iron. They are versatile and can be used in several dishes to amp up flavor and nutrition. Here are five creative ways to use beet greens in your cooking.
Dish 1
Sautéed beet greens with garlic
Sautéing beet greens with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy their natural flavor.
Simply heat some olive oil in a pan, add minced garlic, and then toss in the washed beet greens. Cook until the leaves are wilted but still vibrant.
This dish makes for a great side, or it can be mixed into pasta or rice for an extra punch of taste.
Dish 2
Beet green pesto
Beet green pesto is a creative twist on the classic basil version.
Blend fresh beet greens with nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic until smooth.
This colorful pesto can be used as a spread on sandwiches or a topping for pasta dishes, giving them a unique flavor profile.
Dish 3
Beet green smoothie
For those who love smoothies, adding beet greens is an excellent way to boost nutritional content without altering taste much.
Blend fresh beet greens with fruits like bananas or berries for sweetness, and yogurt or almond milk for creaminess.
The result is a nutritious smoothie packed with vitamins and minerals that support overall health.
Dish 4
Stuffed beet green wraps
Stuffed beet green wraps make for a healthy alternative to traditional tortillas or bread wraps.
Simply fill large beet green leaves with your choice of fillings, like hummus, avocado slices, cucumber strips, and shredded carrots.
Roll them up tightly like burritos for a nutritious lunch option that is easy to prepare ahead of time.
Dish 5
Beet green soup
Beet green soup is comforting yet nutritious.
Start by sautéing onions in olive oil until translucent, before adding diced potatoes and vegetable broth. Simmer until potatoes are tender.
Stir in chopped beet greens and simmer for a few more minutes until the greens are tender.
Blend if desired for a creamy texture. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot for a warming meal.