These bottle gourd recipes are yummylicious!

Bottle gourd, or lauki, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in several dishes. It is not just light on the stomach, but also packed with nutrients. Its mild flavor makes it a great ingredient for both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five delightful ways to use bottle gourd in your cooking and enjoy its health benefits.

Dish 1 Creamy bottle gourd soup A creamy bottle gourd soup makes for a comforting starter or light meal. To prepare, cook peeled and diced bottle gourd with onions and garlic until soft. Blend the mixture until smooth, and return it to the pot. Add vegetable broth, salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or basil for flavor. Simmer for a few minutes before serving hot with crusty bread.

Dish 2 Refreshing bottle gourd juice Bottle gourd juice is an excellent way to stay hydrated while reaping its health benefits. Simply peel and chop the bottle gourd into small pieces, then blend with water until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove pulp, if desired. Add a pinch of salt or lemon juice for taste before serving chilled over ice.

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Dish 3 Savory bottle gourd curry A savory curry made from bottle gourd makes for a wholesome meal when paired with rice or flatbreads like roti or naan. Start by sauteing onions, tomatoes, and ginger-garlic paste in oil till they soften. Add spices such as cumin seeds, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder. Then add cubed pieces of peeled lauki, cook till tender, and finish off by garnishing with fresh cilantro leaves.

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Dish 4 Sweet bottle gourd halwa For those who love sweets, bottle gourd halwa is an indulgence without the guilt. Grate the peeled lauki, and cook it with milk on a medium flame until it thickens. Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, and nuts like almonds or cashews. Cook until the mixture is dry, then serve warm, relishing every bite of this traditional dessert.