5 tasty ways to use cashew paste
What's the story
Cashew paste is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of several dishes. Its creamy texture and mild flavor make it a great addition to both sweet and savory recipes. Be it a seasoned chef or a home cook, experimenting with cashew paste can open up a world of culinary possibilities. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the magic of cashew paste.
Dish 1
Creamy cashew pasta sauce
Cashew paste makes for an excellent base for a creamy pasta sauce.
Blend soaked cashews with garlic, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, and water until smooth.
This mixture can be tossed with your favorite pasta and vegetables for a rich, dairy-free alternative.
The result is a satisfying dish that does not compromise on flavor or texture.
Dish 2
Cashew-based curry delight
Incorporating cashew paste into curries gives them a creamy consistency without the use of dairy products.
Simply mix the paste with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander to create a flavorful sauce. Add vegetables or tofu to make it heartier.
The natural richness of cashews enhances the overall taste profile of the curry.
Dish 3
Vegan cashew cheese spread
Cashew paste can also be transformed into a delicious vegan cheese spread.
Blend soaked cashews with lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt until smooth.
This spread is perfect for sandwiches or as a dip for crackers and fresh vegetables.
It provides all the creaminess you would expect from traditional cheese spreads but is entirely plant-based.
Dish 4
Sweet cashew dessert bars
For those with a sweet tooth, cashew paste can be used in dessert bars.
Mix it with dates, oats, and vanilla extract to make an irresistible base.
Press this mixture into a pan and refrigerate until firm.
These bars offer a healthy, yet satisfying, alternative to traditional desserts.
Dish 5
Cashew smoothie enhancer
Adding cashew paste to smoothies gives them an extra creaminess without any dairy.
Blend it with fruits like bananas or berries, along with almond milk or coconut water, for an energizing drink option.
This not only adds nutrients but also enhances the flavor profile of your morning smoothie routine.