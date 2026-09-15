Cranberry lovers, try these tasty recipes
What's the story
Cranberries are a versatile ingredient that can add a burst of flavor to any dish. Famous for their tartness, they can be used in sweet and savory recipes alike. Here are five creative ways to use cranberries in your cooking, from sauces to desserts, and how you can make the most of this vibrant fruit.
Sauce
Cranberry sauce with a twist
Cranberry sauce is a Thanksgiving staple, but why not twist it? Add some orange zest and ginger for an added depth of flavor.
The citrus complements the tartness of the cranberries, while ginger adds warmth.
This sauce goes well with roasted vegetables or as a spread on sandwiches.
Infusion
Cranberry-infused water
For a refreshing drink, try cranberry-infused water.
Just add fresh cranberries and mint leaves to a pitcher of water, and let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours.
This infusion not only looks pretty, but also gives you a hint of flavor without any added sugars or calories.
Cookies
Cranberry oatmeal cookies
Cranberry oatmeal cookies are an excellent way to add some fruitiness to your snack time.
Mix dried cranberries with oats, flour, sugar, and butter for chewy cookies that are perfect with tea or coffee.
You can also add nuts, like walnuts or pecans, for more texture.
Chutney
Savory cranberry chutney
Cranberry chutney makes an excellent accompaniment to cheese boards or grilled dishes.
Cook cranberries with onions, vinegar, sugar, and spices like cinnamon and cloves until thickened into a chutney-like consistency.
Its sweet and spicy notes balance savory foods beautifully.
Smoothie
Cranberry smoothie delight
Blend fresh or frozen cranberries with banana slices, yogurt, honey, and ice cubes for a delicious smoothie.
This drink is not just refreshing, but also packed with vitamins and antioxidants.
It's perfect for a quick breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up. The combination of flavors makes it a tasty and healthy choice for any time of the day.