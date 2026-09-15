5 desserts to try if you love daulet ki chaat
What's the story
Daulet ki chaat is a popular North Indian street food that combines sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors. This dish is made using whipped cream, sugar, and spices, giving it a unique taste. While daulet ki chaat is the most popular version, there are some other dishes that give a similar taste experience. Here are five such dishes that you can try if you love daulet ki chaat.
Dish 1
Sweet lassi with spices
Sweet lassi is another refreshing drink made with yogurt, sugar, and spices like cardamom and saffron.
It is creamy and sweet, with a hint of spice, making it a perfect alternative to daulet ki chaat.
You can enjoy it chilled on hot days or as a dessert after meals.
Dish 2
Rabri falooda
Rabri falooda is a delicious dessert that combines rabri (a thickened milk dessert), falooda sev (vermicelli noodles), and rose syrup.
The layers of flavors make it similar to the texture of daulat ki chaat.
The rose syrup adds sweetness, while the falooda sev gives a chewy texture.
Dish 3
Kesar badam milk
Kesar badam milk is another traditional drink made with saffron, almonds, milk, and sugar.
This drink is rich in flavor and has a creamy texture that resembles the base of daulet ki chaat.
The saffron adds an aromatic touch, while almonds give it a nutty flavor.
Dish 4
Shahi tukda
Shahi tukda is a royal dessert made by frying bread slices in ghee and soaking them in sugar syrup flavored with cardamom.
It is then topped with rabri or condensed milk for added richness.
This dish gives you layers of sweetness and aromatic spices, similar to those found in daulet ki chaat.
Dish 5
Paneer jalebi
Paneer jalebi is an interesting fusion dish made with soft paneer cubes.
They are dipped into warm jalebi syrup made from fermented batter fried into spirals.
Serve them hot or cold, depending on your preference. This dish combines savory paneer with sweet jalebi flavors.
The contrast is similar to the sweet and tangy elements found in classic Indian chaats like daulet ki chaat.