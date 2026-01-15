Love fried snacks? You must try these Filipino dishes

Filipino street food is famous for its unique flavors and affordable prices. Among the many options, fried snacks are a favorite among locals and tourists alike. These snacks are not just delicious but also give an insight into the rich culinary culture of the Philippines . From savory to sweet, these fried treats are available at street corners all over the country, making them an integral part of Filipino life.

#1 Banana cue: A sweet delight Banana cue is a popular street snack made from deep-fried bananas coated in caramelized sugar. The dish is made using saba bananas, which are slightly firmer than regular ones. The bananas are skewered on sticks and fried until golden brown with a sugary glaze. This sweet treat is often sold by vendors at night markets and street corners, offering a quick burst of energy for those on the go.

#2 Turon: A crunchy treat Turon is another beloved Filipino snack that combines the sweetness of bananas with the crunch of spring roll wrappers. The dish is prepared by wrapping sliced bananas (sometimes with jackfruit) in a thin pastry shell before frying them to a crispy golden brown. The result is a delightful contrast between the soft interior and crunchy exterior, making it an irresistible option for snack lovers.

#3 Camote cue: Sweet potato goodness Camote cue is a simple yet satisfying snack made from deep-fried sweet potatoes coated in caramelized sugar. The dish uses local sweet potatoes, which have a naturally sweet flavor that intensifies when fried. Vendors usually serve camote cue on skewers or sticks, making it easy to eat while walking around busy streets or markets.

