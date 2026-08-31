5 tasty ways to cook with green plantains
What's the story
Green plantains are a versatile ingredient in many African cuisines, providing a nutritious and filling base for a variety of dishes. Rich in potassium and fiber, they are an essential part of many traditional meals. Here are five African dishes that highlight the unique qualities of green plantains, showcasing their culinary importance across the continent.
Dish 1
Plantain fufu delight
Plantain fufu is a staple dish in West Africa, where green plantains are boiled and pounded into a smooth, dough-like consistency.
It is commonly served with soups or stews, making it a perfect accompaniment to rich flavors.
The neutral taste of fufu balances spicy and savory dishes, making it an integral part of many meals.
Dish 2
Spicy plantain porridge
Spicy plantain porridge is another popular dish that combines mashed green plantains with spices like ginger and pepper.
This porridge is often eaten for breakfast or as a light meal during the day.
The heat from the spices complements the natural starchiness of the plantains, making it both comforting and flavorful.
Dish 3
Crispy plantain chips
Crispy plantain chips are a favorite snack across Africa.
Thinly sliced green plantains are fried until golden brown and crispy.
These chips can be eaten alone or with dips like hummus or avocado spread.
They provide a crunchy texture that contrasts with softer dishes on the table.
Dish 4
Savory plantain stew
Savory plantain stew is prepared by cooking chunks of green plantains with vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers.
This hearty stew is seasoned with herbs and spices to give depth to the flavors.
The plantains absorb the flavors while cooking, making every bite deliciously satisfying.
Dish 5
Grilled plantain skewers
Grilled plantain skewers are made by threading pieces of marinated green plantains onto sticks and grilling them over an open flame or grill pan until tender.
These skewers make for an excellent appetizer or side dish at any gathering.
They offer smoky notes, along with sweetness from caramelization during grilling.