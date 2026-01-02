LOADING...
These kanda batata street breakfasts are pure love!

By Pallabi Chatterjee
Jan 02, 2026
02:15 pm
Kanda batata, a popular street breakfast in India, is a delicious combination of onions (kanda) and potatoes (batata) cooked together. This dish is a staple in many parts of India, especially in Maharashtra. The spicy and savory mix is usually served with pav or bread, making it a hearty meal for any time of the day. Here are five must-try street breakfasts featuring kanda batata.

Mumbai delight

Classic Mumbai pav bhaji

Pav bhaji is a quintessential Mumbai street food that combines mashed vegetables with soft pav bread. The dish usually has a generous helping of kanda batata as part of its base, giving it texture and flavor. Vendors serve it with butter on top and a side of chopped onions and lemon wedges to enhance the taste.

Pune special

Pune's famous kanda batata poha

In Pune, kanda batata poha is a breakfast favorite. Flattened rice (poha) is cooked with onions and potatoes, seasoned with turmeric and mustard seeds. This dish is light yet filling, making it perfect for those who want something quick but satisfying. Vendors often serve it garnished with fresh coriander leaves and sev for added crunch.

Nashik twist

Nashik's spicy batata vada pav

Batata vada pav from Nashik takes the classic Mumbai version a notch higher by adding more spices to the kanda batata filling. The spicy potato patty is sandwiched between pav bread along with chutneys and fried green chilies. This version is for those who love their breakfasts with an extra kick.

Aurangabad Fusion

Aurangabad's unique sabudana kanda batata

Aurangabad has a unique take on kanda batata by adding sabudana (tapioca pearls) to the mix. The pearls are soaked overnight and then mixed with mashed potatoes and onions before being shallow-fried into crispy patties or served as part of khichdi-style dishes during fasting periods or special occasions.

Nashik specialty

Nashik's flavorful misal pav

Misal pav from Nashik is a spicy curry made with sprouted lentils, topped with kanda batata masala. Served with pav bread, this dish is a flavorful and filling breakfast option. It's perfect for those who love bold flavors and a hearty start to their day.