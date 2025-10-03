Love lupin flour? You'll enjoy these dishes

Lupin flour, a high-protein, low-carb alternative, is making waves in the culinary world. Derived from the seeds of the lupin plant, it makes an excellent choice for those looking to up their protein intake without adding too many carbs. Its subtle flavor and versatility make it a great addition to a number of dishes. Here are five exciting recipes that highlight the unique qualities of lupin flour.

Dish 1 Lupin flour pancakes delight Lupin flour pancakes are a nutritious twist on the classic breakfast dish. Simply mix one cup of lupin flour with two tablespoons of baking powder, a pinch of salt, and one tablespoon of sugar. In another bowl, whisk together one cup of milk and one cup of a milk alternative. Combine the wet and dry ingredients until smooth. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides for fluffy pancakes packed with protein.

Dish 2 Savory lupin flour flatbreads Savory flatbreads made with lupin flour are perfect for wraps or as an accompaniment to meals. Mix two cups of lupin flour with half a teaspoon each of salt and baking powder. Add water gradually until you form a dough-like consistency. Roll out thinly and cook on a skillet over medium heat until lightly browned on both sides.

Dish 3 Nutritious lupin flour muffins For a healthy snack or breakfast option, try these muffins made with lupin flour. Combine one cup each of lupin flour and almond meal with half a teaspoon each of baking soda and salt in a bowl. In another bowl, mix half a cup of honey, one-third cup of oil, two ripe bananas mashed up well, and two eggs before adding them into dry ingredients slowly while stirring continuously until fully incorporated; bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes.

Dish 4 Delicious lupin flour cookies Lupin flour cookies provide a healthier alternative to traditional cookies. They are delicious, easy to make, and require only a few ingredients. These include one cup of lupin flour, half a cup of sugar, and half a cup of butter. They are mixed together until a dough is formed. The dough is then shaped into small balls and baked at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes. The result is a tasty treat that is both nutritious and satisfying.