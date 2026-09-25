5 delicious ways to use miso paste in your cooking
What's the story
Miso, a fermented soybean paste, is a staple in many kitchens. Its rich umami flavor enhances the taste of various dishes. Not only does miso add depth to food, but it also offers health benefits, such as aiding digestion and providing essential nutrients. Here are five creative ways to use miso in your cooking. These recipes will help you explore the versatility of this unique ingredient.
Dish 1
Miso soup with tofu and seaweed
Miso soup is a classic Japanese dish that highlights the unique flavor of miso paste.
For this recipe, dissolve two tablespoons of miso paste in 4 cups of water to create a broth.
Add cubed tofu and dried seaweed for texture and nutrition.
Simmer gently for about 10 minutes until the ingredients are tender.
This simple yet satisfying soup can be enjoyed as an appetizer or light meal.
Dish 2
Miso-glazed vegetables
Miso-glazed vegetables make for a delicious side dish or main course option.
Mix two tablespoons of miso paste with one tablespoon each of honey and soy sauce to make the glaze.
Toss your choice of vegetables, such as carrots, bell peppers, or zucchini, in the mixture before roasting them at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for 20 minutes, or until tender.
Dish 3
Miso ramen noodles
Ramen noodles get an umami boost from miso in this recipe.
Cook ramen noodles as per package instructions. In another pot, dissolve three tablespoons of white miso paste in vegetable broth over medium heat.
Add sliced mushrooms and green onions to the broth, along with the cooked noodles. Serve hot with additional toppings, like sesame seeds, if desired.
Dish 4
Miso salad dressing
Create a tangy salad dressing using miso for an unexpected twist on traditional dressings.
Whisk together one tablespoon each of red miso paste, rice vinegar, and olive oil until smooth; add salt and pepper to taste, if needed.
Drizzle over mixed greens, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes for a refreshing salad option.
Dish 5
Miso-marinated tofu skewers
Tofu skewers marinated in miso make for a delicious appetizer or snack.
Combine one tablespoon each of white miso paste, soy sauce, and sesame oil in a bowl.
Coat cubed tofu pieces evenly with the marinade.
Thread them onto skewers and grill over medium heat for about five minutes on each side until golden brown.