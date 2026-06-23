Spicy masala murukku is for those who love a kick in their snacks

4 unique murukku varieties you must try

By Vinita Jain 11:33 am Jun 23, 202611:33 am

What's the story

Murukku is a popular South Indian snack, known for its crispy texture and savory flavor. While traditional murukku is a household favorite, some innovative variations give a unique twist to this classic snack. These variations not only add new flavors but also make the traditional murukku more exciting. Here are some creative murukku variations you can try at home or find in local snack shops.