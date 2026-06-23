4 unique murukku varieties you must try
What's the story
Murukku is a popular South Indian snack, known for its crispy texture and savory flavor. While traditional murukku is a household favorite, some innovative variations give a unique twist to this classic snack. These variations not only add new flavors but also make the traditional murukku more exciting. Here are some creative murukku variations you can try at home or find in local snack shops.
#1
Spicy masala murukku
Spicy masala murukku is for those who love a kick in their snacks. This version adds a mix of spices like red chili powder, cumin, and ajwain to the dough before shaping it into spirals. The result is a fiery version of the traditional murukku, perfect for those who love bold flavors.
#2
Cheese murukku delight
For cheese lovers, heese murukku is a delicious fusion snack. In this variation, grated cheese is mixed into the dough, giving it a rich and creamy taste. The cheese melts while frying, giving the murukku an irresistible aroma and flavor that pairs perfectly with its crispy texture.
#3
Sweet jaggery murukku treat
Sweet jaggery murukku is a delightful twist for those who prefer sweet snacks over savory ones. In this version, jaggery syrup is mixed into the dough before shaping it into spirals. The jaggery gives a subtle sweetness that balances the spices used in traditional murukku recipes.
#4
Herb-infused murukku magic
Herb-infused murukku brings freshness with herbs like curry leaves or mint leaves mixed into the dough. These herbs impart an aromatic quality to each bite, while retaining the classic crunchy texture of regular murukkus. This variation is ideal for those looking for something different, yet familiar at the same time.