Love oats? You'll enjoy these street-style breakfast dishes

Oats are a staple in most households, but street-style Indian breakfasts give them an exciting twist. These dishes are not just delicious but also give you a taste of local flavors and traditions. From savory to sweet, these oat-based breakfasts can be found on the streets of India, giving you a unique culinary experience. Here are five must-try oat breakfast dishes that are popular on Indian streets.

Dish 1 Oats idli with sambhar Oats idli is a healthier version of the traditional South Indian dish. Made by mixing oats with fermented rice batter, it is steamed into soft cakes. Usually served with sambhar and coconut chutney, this dish is a favorite among health-conscious foodies. The combination of spices in sambhar adds depth to the mild flavor of oat idlis.

Dish 2 Oats upma with vegetables Oats upma is a quick and easy breakfast option that combines oats with assorted vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans. Cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric for flavor, this dish is light yet filling. It is perfect for those who want to start their day with something nutritious without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Dish 3 Sweet oat porridge with jaggery Sweet oat porridge is a comforting breakfast option prepared by cooking oats in milk or water until creamy. It is sweetened with jaggery instead of refined sugar for a healthier touch. Garnished with nuts like almonds or cashews for crunchiness, this porridge is a favorite during the colder months when you want something warm and soothing.

Dish 4 Savory oats chilla Savory oats chilla is an Indian pancake made from ground oats mixed with spices like cumin powder, chili powder, and salt. Chopped onions and green chilies are added to the batter before it is cooked on a griddle till golden brown on both sides. This dish makes for an excellent source of protein when paired with yogurt or chutney.