Try these creative ways to cook radishes
What's the story
Radishes are a versatile root vegetable that can add a crunchy texture and peppery flavor to a variety of dishes. They are not just nutritious but also easy to cook with. Here, we bring you five unique radish recipes that will add a fresh twist to your meals. From salads to side dishes, these recipes will inspire you to use radishes in new ways.
Refreshing mix
Radish and cucumber salad
A radish and cucumber salad is a refreshing dish for hot days.
Slice radishes and cucumbers thinly, and toss them with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add fresh mint leaves for an extra burst of flavor.
This salad is not only crisp but also hydrating, making it an ideal side dish for any meal or a light snack on its own.
Savory delight
Roasted radishes with herbs
Roasting radishes brings out their natural sweetness while softening their texture.
Simply toss halved radishes with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper before roasting them at 200 degrees Celsius for about 20 minutes until tender.
The herbs add an aromatic touch that complements the earthy flavor of the radishes perfectly.
Zesty addition
Spicy radish pickles
Spicy radish pickles can be a zesty addition to sandwiches or as an appetizer.
Slice radishes thinly, and immerse them in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, chili flakes, garlic cloves, and ginger slices.
Let them marinate in the refrigerator for at least three days before serving to allow the flavors to meld together beautifully.
Comforting bowl
Creamy radish soup
Creamy radish soup makes for a comforting dish on chilly days.
Sauté chopped onions until translucent, then add diced potatoes and sliced white or red radishes.
Cook until soft, then blend everything into a smooth consistency using an immersion blender.
Stir in cream or coconut milk, along with salt and pepper to taste, before serving hot.
Crunchy texture
Grated radish slaw
Grated radish slaw gives a crunchy texture and a peppery flavor to your meals.
Just grate fresh radishes and mix them with shredded cabbage and carrots. Dress them with a mixture of apple cider vinegar, honey, mustard, and olive oil.
This slaw goes well with grilled veggies and can be a great topping for tacos and sandwiches.