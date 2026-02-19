Love rice paper rolls? You'll enjoy these dishes

Rice paper rolls are a staple in many Asian cuisines, especially Vietnamese. These delicate wraps are filled with fresh ingredients and can be customized in a number of ways. While rice paper rolls are loved for their lightness and versatility, there are other dishes that provide a similar experience with different flavors and textures. Here are five rice paper roll-inspired dishes that you must try.

Dish 1 Fresh spring rolls with peanut sauce Fresh spring rolls are a popular substitute for traditional rice paper rolls. These are typically filled with vegetables, herbs, and sometimes tofu, wrapped in thin rice paper. They are served with a tangy peanut sauce that adds depth to the dish. The combination of fresh ingredients and creamy sauce makes them a refreshing option for those who love rice paper rolls.

Dish 2 Vietnamese banh xeo pancakes Banh xeo are savory Vietnamese pancakes made from rice flour batter, turmeric, coconut milk, and filled with bean sprouts and mushrooms. These crispy pancakes are served with lettuce leaves and herbs to wrap them up like a roll. The pancakes give you the crunchiness of fried food while retaining the essence of traditional rice paper rolls.

Dish 3 Thai fresh herb salad rolls Thai fresh herb salad rolls are another delicious alternative to traditional rice paper rolls. These rolls are packed with an array of fresh herbs like mint, basil, cilantro, and vegetables like cucumber or carrots. They are served with a zesty dipping sauce that enhances the herbaceous flavors inside each bite.

Dish 4 Malaysian popiah stuffed crepes Popiah is a Malaysian dish that consists of thin crepes stuffed with various fillings like jicama stir-fried with spices or tofu puffs. The crepe-like texture is similar to rice paper but offers more substance due to its thicker nature. Served cold or at room temperature with sweet chili sauce on the side, popiah makes for an interesting twist on classic Asian wraps.