Got roasted gram flour? Make these delicious dishes
What's the story
Roasted gram flour, or besan, is a staple in many kitchens. Its nutty flavor and versatility make it a perfect ingredient for a variety of dishes. From savory snacks to sweet treats, roasted gram flour can be used in many ways. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique qualities of this ingredient. Each dish offers a different taste and texture, showcasing the versatility of roasted gram flour in cooking.
Snack Delight
Crispy gram flour pakoras
Crispy gram flour pakoras are a popular snack loved by many.
These fritters are made by mixing roasted gram flour with spices and vegetables such as potatoes or onions.
The batter is deep-fried until golden brown, giving a crunchy exterior and soft interior.
Perfect as an evening snack or party appetizer, these pakoras go well with chutney or sauce.
Savory pancake
Flavorful besan chilla
Besan chilla is a savory pancake made from roasted gram flour.
This dish is seasoned with spices like turmeric, cumin, and chili powder for added flavor.
Chillas can be made with chopped vegetables like tomatoes or spinach for added nutrition and taste.
They are an excellent breakfast option or light meal when served with yogurt or pickle.
Festive sweets
Sweet besan ladoo treats
Besan ladoos are traditional Indian sweets prepared during festivals and celebrations.
Roasted gram flour is cooked with ghee and sugar until it forms a dough-like consistency.
The mixture is then shaped into small balls called ladoos.
These treats have a rich, nutty flavor and are often garnished with nuts like almonds or cashews.
Comfort curry
Spicy kadhi with gram flour dumplings
Kadhi is a comforting curry made with yogurt and spices, thickened with roasted gram flour dumplings called pakoras.
The dumplings are first prepared separately before being added to the kadhi gravy made from yogurt, gram flour paste, and spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or flatbread.
Sweet indulgence
Nutty besan halwa dessert
Besan halwa is an indulgent dessert made by roasting gram flour in ghee until aromatic, then adding sugar syrup to create a rich, sweet dish.
This halwa is often garnished with chopped nuts, adding texture and flavor to the already delicious dessert.
It is commonly served during festive occasions, making it a favorite among those who love sweet treats.