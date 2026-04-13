Love saffron? You'll enjoy these recipes

Saffron, the most expensive spice in the world, is known for its unique flavor and vibrant color. It is used in different cuisines around the world to add a special touch to dishes. Here, we explore five unique recipes that highlight saffron's versatility and culinary magic. Each recipe brings out the distinct qualities of saffron, making them a must-try for anyone looking to explore this luxurious spice.

Dish 1 Saffron-infused rice delight Saffron-infused rice is a simple, yet elegant dish that pairs well with many main courses. To prepare this dish, soak a few strands of saffron in warm water for about 10 minutes. Cook basmati rice until it is fluffy, and mix it with the saffron water. The result is aromatic rice with a subtle hint of saffron that elevates any meal.

Dish 2 Creamy saffron risotto Creamy saffron risotto is an Italian classic that marries the richness of creamy texture with the delicate flavor of saffron. Start by sauteing onions in olive oil until they are translucent. Add arborio rice and stir until coated with oil. Gradually add vegetable broth while stirring continuously until the rice is al dente. Add soaked saffron strands toward the end for an exquisite taste.

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Dish 3 Saffron-infused vegetable soup A comforting bowl of vegetable soup can be elevated by adding saffron, making it aromatic and flavorful. Begin by simmering your choice of vegetables in vegetable broth until tender. Add soaked saffron strands to the pot, and let it simmer for a few more minutes before serving hot.

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Drink 1 Saffron lassi refreshment Saffron lassi is a refreshing Indian yogurt-based drink ideal for hot days or as an accompaniment to spicy meals. Blend yogurt, water, sugar, and ice cubes until smooth, then stir in some soaked saffron strands for added flavor and color.