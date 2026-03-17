Love sesame seeds? You must try these recipes

Tiny but mighty, sesame seeds are a staple in many kitchens. They are packed with nutrients and add a delightful crunch and nutty flavor to dishes. Whether you love them plain or toasted, these seeds can elevate your meals. Here are five easy recipes that highlight the versatility of sesame seeds, giving you a taste of their unique texture and flavor in every bite.

Dish 1 Sesame seed crusted tofu Sesame seed crusted tofu is a delicious way to enjoy this seed's nutty flavor. Start by slicing firm tofu into slabs and marinating them in soy sauce for about 15 minutes. Coat each slab with a mixture of sesame seeds and breadcrumbs, pressing gently to adhere. Pan-fry until golden brown on both sides. This dish goes well with stir-fried vegetables or a fresh salad.

Dish 2 Tahini dressing delight Tahini dressing is another way to enjoy sesame seeds in a creamy, tangy form. Blend tahini paste with lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and water until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This dressing can be drizzled over salads or used as a dip for fresh vegetables. Its rich flavor complements many dishes without overpowering them.

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Dish 3 Sesame seed granola bars For a healthy snack option, try making sesame seed granola bars at home. Mix rolled oats, honey or maple syrup, chopped nuts, dried fruits, and sesame seeds in a bowl. Press the mixture into a baking dish lined with parchment paper and bake until golden brown. Once cooled, cut into bars for an easy grab-and-go snack packed with energy-boosting ingredients.

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Dish 4 Stir-fried vegetables with sesame oil Stir-fried vegetables drizzled with sesame oil make for an aromatic dish full of flavor depth. Heat some vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat; add sliced bell peppers, broccoli florets, carrots, and snap peas; stir-fry until tender-crisp; then add soy sauce along with a few drops of toasted sesame oil before serving hot atop steamed rice or noodles.