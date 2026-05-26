These villages in France are perfect for slow travel

France is dotted with beautiful villages that promise a slow-paced travel experience. These hidden gems are perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life. With their rich history, stunning architecture, and serene landscapes, these villages offer a glimpse into the country's past. Here are five French villages that promise a tranquil retreat for slow-paced travelers.

#1 Saint-Cirq-Lapopie: A medieval marvel Saint-Cirq-Lapopie is a medieval village perched on a cliff above the Lot River. Famous for its narrow streets and stone houses, the village takes you back in time. You can explore local artisan shops or take a leisurely walk along the riverbank. The panoramic views from the village are breathtaking, making it an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts.

#2 Riquewihr: A fairy tale setting Riquewihr is located in Alsace, surrounded by vineyards and rolling hills. The village is famous for its colorful half-timbered houses that look like they are straight out of a fairy tale. You can stroll through cobblestone streets lined with boutiques and cafes. Riquewihr also makes an excellent base for wine lovers wanting to explore Alsace's wine route.

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#3 Eze: A hilltop retreat Eze is a hilltop village overlooking the French Riviera. Its narrow streets wind through ancient stone buildings, offering breathtaking views of the sea below. Visitors can explore botanical gardens or relax at outdoor cafes, with panoramic vistas. The village's proximity to Nice makes it an easy day trip destination, while still offering an escape from city life.

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#4 Gordes: Rustic charm in Provence Gordes is one of Provence's most picturesque villages, thanks to its rustic charm and dramatic setting atop a limestone hill. The village is dotted with lavender fields and olive groves, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers who want to hike or cycle through scenic trails. Gordes' weekly market is a must-visit for fresh produce and local crafts.