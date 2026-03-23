Love starfruit? You'll enjoy these dishes

Starfruit, or carambola, is a tropical fruit with a unique star-like shape. Its sweet and tangy flavor makes it an interesting ingredient in several dishes. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the versatility of starfruit, giving you a taste of its culinary potential. From salads to desserts, these recipes show how starfruit can elevate your meals with its distinct taste and appearance.

Dish 1 Starfruit salad with citrus dressing A refreshing starfruit salad can be the perfect starter or side dish. Combine thinly sliced starfruit with mixed greens, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes for a colorful salad. Drizzle with a citrus dressing made from orange juice, lime juice, olive oil, and honey. The dressing complements the natural sweetness of the starfruit while adding a zesty kick to the salad.

Dish 2 Starfruit smoothie bowl A starfruit smoothie bowl makes for a nutritious breakfast or snack option. Blend ripe starfruits with banana and coconut milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola, sliced almonds, and fresh berries for added texture and flavor. This smoothie bowl is not just visually appealing but also packed with vitamins and minerals.

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Dish 3 Starfruit tart with almond crust For dessert lovers, a starfruit tart with an almond crust is a must-try. Prepare an almond crust by mixing ground almonds, flour, butter, and sugar. Fill it with sliced starfruits arranged beautifully on top. Bake until golden brown for a delicious treat that balances nutty flavors with the fruity tanginess of the starfruit.

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Dish 4 Grilled starfruit skewers Grilled starfruit skewers make for an easy appetizer or party snack option. Cut starfruits into thick slices and thread them onto skewers along with bell peppers and zucchini pieces. Grill until slightly charred to enhance their natural sweetness while adding smoky notes from grilling.