Try these 5 delicious ways to enjoy taro root
What's the story
Taro root is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its unique texture and mild flavor make it an interesting addition to both sweet and savory recipes. If you are looking to explore new culinary horizons, try these five creative ways to use taro root in your cooking. Each method highlights the root's adaptability and offers something different for your palate.
Crispy snack
Taro root chips: A crunchy delight
Taro root chips are an excellent alternative to regular potato chips.
Slice the taro thinly, toss with olive oil and sea salt, and bake until crispy.
These chips make for a healthy snack option or a side dish for your meals.
You can also experiment with different seasonings, like paprika or garlic powder, for added flavor.
Comforting bowl
Creamy taro root soup
A creamy taro root soup is just what you need for a comforting meal on cold days.
Cook diced taro with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until soft. Blend the mixture until smooth, and add coconut milk for creaminess.
This soup is both nourishing and satisfying, making it ideal for lunch or dinner.
Dessert treat
Sweet taro root pudding
For those with a sweet tooth, taro root pudding is an excellent dessert option.
Boil taro until soft, mash it up, and mix with coconut milk and sugar until you get a thick consistency.
Chill the pudding before serving it as a refreshing treat after meals.
The natural sweetness of taro makes it an excellent base for this dessert.
Flavorful bites
Savory taro root fritters
Taro fritters provide a savory twist on traditional snacks.
Grate the taro and mix it with chopped onions, herbs, and spices before pan-frying small patties until golden brown.
These fritters can be served as appetizers or paired with salads for a light meal.
Simple side dish
Roasted taro root wedges
Roasted taro wedges are easy to prepare but pack a punch in terms of flavor.
Cut the taro into wedges, toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your favorite herbs, like rosemary or thyme, and roast in the oven until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Serve them as an accompaniment to main dishes or enjoy them on their own as a snack.