Want to try tempeh? Start with these tasty dishes
What's the story
A staple in many vegetarian and vegan kitchens, tempeh is a fermented soybean product. It is rich in protein and has a unique texture that can elevate various dishes. If you are looking for ways to incorporate tempeh into your meals, here are five creative recipes that showcase its versatility. From savory to sweet, these dishes highlight the adaptability of tempeh in different culinary contexts.
Stir-fry
Tempeh stir-fry delight
Tempeh stir-fry is an easy way to enjoy this protein-rich ingredient.
Cut tempeh into thin slices and sauté with your choice of vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots.
Add soy sauce, ginger, and garlic for flavor.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles and makes for a quick meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.
Tacos
Spicy tempeh tacos
For a spicy twist on traditional tacos, try using crumbled tempeh as the filling.
Marinate the crumbled tempeh in lime juice, chili powder, cumin, and paprika for about 30 minutes. Cook until slightly crispy.
Serve in taco shells with avocado slices, lettuce leaves, and salsa for a flavorful plant-based option.
Burgers
Tempeh burger patties
Tempeh burger patties are an excellent alternative to regular ones.
Blend cooked quinoa with crumbled tempeh and add spices like coriander and black pepper.
Form patties and grill or pan-fry until golden brown on both sides.
These burgers can be served on whole-grain buns with lettuce leaves, tomato slices, and your favorite condiments.
Pasta dish
Creamy tempeh alfredo pasta
For a creamy pasta dish without dairy products, try making Alfredo sauce with blended cooked cashews and nutritional yeast mixed with sautéed garlic and onions.
Add sliced tempeh for added texture.
Toss cooked pasta in this sauce for a rich meal that's sure to please everyone at the table.
Pancakes
Sweet tempeh banana pancakes
Sweeten up breakfast by adding mashed bananas to your pancake batter, along with some finely chopped pieces of cooked plain or flavored tempeh, like vanilla.
Cook pancakes over medium heat until bubbles form on top before flipping them over.
Serve warm, topped off with maple syrup drizzled generously over each stack, making them perfect weekend brunch treats everyone will love!