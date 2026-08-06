Love watermelon? Try these 5 easy salads
What's the story
Watermelon is a summer favorite, and for good reason. Its juicy, sweet taste and high water content make it a refreshing treat. But watermelon can be more than just a snack. It can be the star ingredient of a variety of salads that are both delicious and nutritious. Here are five creative salad ideas that use watermelon to give you a refreshing twist on traditional dishes.
Dish 1
Watermelon and feta delight
Pairing watermelon with feta cheese creates an interesting contrast of sweet and salty flavors.
Just cube fresh watermelon and toss it with crumbled feta cheese. Add some mint leaves for an aromatic touch and drizzle olive oil over the mix.
This salad is not just refreshing but also packed with calcium from the cheese and hydration from the watermelon.
Dish 2
Spinach, watermelon, and almond crunch
Mixing spinach leaves with juicy watermelon cubes makes for a nutrient-rich base.
Toss in some sliced almonds for a crunchy texture, and finish with a light vinaigrette dressing made from lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
This salad is rich in iron from spinach and healthy fats from almonds, making it a perfect pick for a wholesome meal.
Dish 3
Cucumber, mint, and watermelon cooler
For a cooling effect on hot days, combine cucumber slices with fresh mint leaves and watermelon chunks.
The crispness of cucumber goes perfectly with the sweetness of the fruit, while mint adds an extra layer of freshness.
A splash of lime juice enhances the flavors even more, making this salad an ideal choice for outdoor gatherings or picnics.
Dish 4
Arugula, goat cheese, and watermelon fusion
Arugula's peppery notes go beautifully with the sweetness of ripe watermelon and creamy goat cheese.
Toss arugula leaves with cubed watermelon pieces and crumbled goat cheese.
Drizzle balsamic reduction over the mix to add depth to the flavors without overpowering them.
This salad is perfect for those who like bold flavors in their meals.
Dish 5
Quinoa, black bean, and watermelon medley
For a protein-packed meal, mix cooked quinoa with black beans and diced watermelon. Add chopped cilantro for flavor and lime juice for a zesty touch.
This salad combines the earthiness of black beans with the sweetness of watermelon, making it a satisfying option for lunch or dinner.