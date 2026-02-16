For that chic look, try these easy low buns

Low-bun hairstyles are a perfect choice for those humid days when you want to look stylish without the fuss. These hairstyles are not just practical, but also super versatile, making them suitable for any occasion. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, a low bun can be your go-to option. Here are five low-bun hairstyles that can be easily maintained and look great in humidity.

Timeless style Classic low bun The classic low bun is a timeless hairstyle that never goes out of style. It is super easy to create and works well with straight or wavy hair. To achieve this look, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a loose bun. Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band, and you have a sleek, elegant style that stays put all day long.

Casual chic Messy low bun If you want a laid-back yet chic look, the messy low bun is perfect for you. This hairstyle is ideal for those with medium to long hair who want to keep it off their face without looking too polished. Just gather your hair at the base of your neck, twist it loosely, and secure with pins or an elastic band. Pull out a few strands around your face for an effortless vibe.

Elegant twist Braided low bun The braided low bun adds an element of sophistication to any outfit. Start by braiding sections of your hair on either side of your head before twisting them into a low bun at the back. This style not only keeps your hair neatly tucked away but also adds texture and interest with the braids.

Simple elegance Twisted low bun The twisted low bun is a simple yet elegant hairstyle that works for all hair types. Divide your hair into two sections and twist each one separately before wrapping them together into a single bun at the nape of your neck. Secure with pins or an elastic band, and you have a polished look that is perfect for any occasion.