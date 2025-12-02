Low-carb diets: 5 myths debunked

Low-carb diets have become increasingly popular, with many believing they are the best way to lose weight . However, there are several myths surrounding these diets that need to be debunked. Knowing what is true and what is not can help you make informed choices about your diet. Here are some common misconceptions about low-carb diets and the facts behind them.

#1 Myth: Carbs are always bad One common misconception is that all carbohydrates are bad for you. The truth is, carbs are an important source of energy for the body. The key is to differentiate between simple and complex carbs. While simple carbs (like sugar) can cause spikes in blood sugar levels, complex carbs (like whole grains) provide sustained energy and important nutrients.

#2 Myth: Low-carb diets guarantee weight loss Many believe that simply reducing carb intake will automatically lead to weight loss. However, this isn't entirely true. Weight loss occurs when you consume fewer calories than you burn, irrespective of macronutrient composition. A low-carb diet may help some people control hunger better, but doesn't guarantee weight loss without considering overall calorie intake.

#3 Myth: All fats are unhealthy A common myth is that all fats should be avoided on a low-carb diet. However, healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, and olive oil can actually be beneficial for health when consumed in moderation. These fats can help keep you full and provide essential fatty acids your body needs.

#4 Myth: Low-carb diets harm metabolism Some people believe that following a low-carb diet will slow down metabolism over time. However, research shows that short-term reductions in carbohydrate intake do not significantly affect metabolic rate for most people. In fact, some studies suggest it may even increase metabolic rate by promoting fat oxidation.